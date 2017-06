MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The 312th United States Army Band will kick off the Manitou Springs Concert Series happening Wednesday, July 19.

The concert series starts at 6 p.m. at Soda Springs Park located at 35 Park Avenue in Manitou Springs, and it’s free and open to the public.

The Lawrence, Kansas-based band promises to play patriotic tunes for an audience if all ages.

For more information, contact the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce, Visitors Bureau and Office of Economic Development at 719-685-5089.