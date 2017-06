COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs police are investigating a hit and run crash that sent one woman to the hospital.

It happened near the intersection of Galley Road and Murray Boulevard around noon Monday.

Police say the SUV drove away after hitting a woman crossing the road.

They are still trying to get more information on the suspect, but one witness who saw the crash did not want the driver to get away – so he jumped into action.

“Since the car kept going, I took off after the car and was on the phone with dispatch and called police and gave them the address and everything,” said a witness.

The witness told police it was either a Range Rover or Land Rover that hit the woman.

The woman’s condition is not known at this time and police have yet to confirm any suspect information.