COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A new space where you and your friends can have some fun together is now open in Colorado Springs.

Whirlyball is a 30,000-square-foot entertainment venue that combines lacrosse, hockey, basketball, and bumper cars in a game of skill combined with a touch of chance.

While maneuvering bumper cars called whirlybugs, two teams of five players use handheld scoops to pass a whiffle ball to each other and ultimately at a scoring target.

The new facility is located on Palmer Park Boulevard.

“We saw a right opportunity to come to central Springs,” vice president of strategic planning Adam Elias said. “There is a lapse of event-driven opportunity down here. We said, why don’t we help revitalize this neighborhood and make it great and help bring other great businesses to come to this area?”

WhirlyBall brings more than 40 employment opportunities to Springs residents.