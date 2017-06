COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Vintage Market Days was held this weekend at the Norris-Penrose Event Center. The event included upscale vintage-inspired art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, and much more.

One booth we stopped by was showing off recycled unrestorable cars that had been turned into cocktail bars.

“My grandpa was a junker and I was raised with a bunch of guys that loved antiques and all that kind of stuff, and I seen a picture of just an old funky bench,” Sarah Jane Fisher of Southern Boy Primitives said. “It was not really put together, and I thought, ‘We could do better. We could make some really cool pieces.’ And so we just play and we learn by our mistakes and we have fun with it, and I mean, how cool would that be to be behind it with a wineglass and get your picture with it with your friends on your back deck?”