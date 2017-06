ARLINGTON, Va. — A dog in Virginia is recovering after what veterinarians are calling one of the worst cases of animal abuse they’ve ever seen.

According to Homeward Trails Animal Rescue, Huggles was picked up as a stray dog on May 8. Veterinarians say she was in pain and appeared to have a uterine infection. But after the vets spayed her and put her on antibiotics, things looked like they were improving a bit but then worsened.

When an x-ray looked “very strange,” they decided to operate and discovered “the worst cause of abuse the vets had ever seen.”

The animal rescue discovered Huggles had been “sexually assaulted with a broom handle, the plastic end of which broke off inside her and caused horrific infection.”

The animal rescue is working closely with local law enforcement to find who’s responsible.

Right now Huggles is “recovering nicely in a foster home” and everyone at the animal rescue hopes she’ll soon find a loving adoptive home.

“It is hard to live in a world where people do this kind of thing. And we can all just crumple to the floor and give up. Or we can give into rage. Or we can make the only sustaining choice, the only choice that makes it possible to keep going: We can be the helpers,” the rescue said in a statement.

If you’d like to donate to help pay for Huggles’ veterinary bills or would look more information, click here.