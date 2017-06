U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The next class of Academy cadets is arriving this week!

More than 1,200 members of the Academy’s Class of 2021 arrives Thursday, June 29 to in-process and begin Basic Cadet Training, which is their initial indoctrination into military service.

The members of the class will report to the Academy starting at 7 a.m. for in-processing and will also receive uniforms and haircuts and be assigned to their training squadrons.

On Friday, the basics will form up on the Terrazzo and take the Cadet Oath of Allegiance.

Basic cadet training runs June 29 through August 8 and includes uniform and dorm inspections, marching drills, physical conditioning and weapons training.

Additionally, basic cadets will receive lessons regarding first aid, honor and ethics, the Uniform Code of Military Justice and the Air Force’s core values.