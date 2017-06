COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people were injured in a shooting on South Nevada Avenue early Saturday morning, according to police.

Police said it happened around 12:30 a.m. on South Nevada Avenue just south of the Interstate 25 interchange. Police said a man got into a fight with several people, and a woman tried to break it up. The man, 26, sustained a wound to his torso, and the woman, 21, sustained a wound to her forearm.

No suspects have been arrested.