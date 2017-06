U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — A heads up if your commute involves the U.S. Air Force Academy!

This Wednesday, June 28, traffic will be affected at the South Gate.

Here’s a timeline of the traffic control plan from the U.S. Air Force Academy:

6 a.m. to 9 a.m.: North outbound lane closed, all inbound lanes open

9: a.m. to 3 p.m.: Three north inbound lanes closed (one lane open), all outbound lanes open

3 p.m. to 6 p.m.: North outbound lane closed, all inbound lanes open