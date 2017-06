COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are searching for a sexual assault suspect on the loose in Colorado Springs.

According to police, 23-year-old Jose Luis Lopez-Perez is wanted in connection with a sexual assault that happened in the 3700 block of Knoll Lane Monday around 4:25 a.m.

Police say Lopez-Perez is known by the victim.

Lopez-Perez is described as a Hispanic man, 5’8″, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867.