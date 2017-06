FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Veterans transitioning from active duty to civilian life are getting a little help, thanks to a new program.

It’s called the Veterans Local Government Management Fellowship Program, and it started in May.

Veterans who take the 16-week course are prepared for local government jobs in the city of Fountain.

“It’s a tough industry to get into and so this gives the opportunity for veterans to get their foot in the door,” said program manager Darrin Tangeman.

The program has been helping soon-to-be-retired Army Sgt. Maj. Everett Morrow, who hopes to get a job in city engineering.

“That was one way for me to say I had a hand in some of the new developments and some of the progress that we’re making down here in the city of Fountain,” said Morrow.

All veterans who take the 16-week course are prepared for job competition in local government jobs, and then go against other candidates once the program is over.

So far, all veterans who’ve gone through the program have been placed into local government positions.