PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) will discuss a new Paid Parental Leave Policy that would provide up to four weeks of paid parental leave to eligible Pueblo County employees.

The new policy will be discussed Wednesday, June 28 and states eligible employees will receive a maximum of four weeks, within a four-month period, of paid-time off for the birth, adoption or placement of a child/children in foster care.

Right now, Pueblo County does not have a paid-parental leave policy and eligible employees can take up to 12 weeks of unpaid FMLA following the birth, adoption or foster placement of a child.