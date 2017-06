COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after a man was shot in eastern Colorado Springs early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. on North Murray Boulevard just south of Platte Avenue. When officers arrived, the victim told them the suspect, Jakkara Craig, had tried to rob him, then shot him.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. He and Craig were both taken to the hospital for treatment.