COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after a man was caught burglarizing a Chuck E. Cheese’s and then hiding in the roof of an adjacent Target store early Monday morning.

Police said around 2 a.m., an interior burglary alarm went off at the Chuck E. Cheese’s restaurant at North Academy Boulevard and Union Boulevard. While officers were arriving on the scene, a roof hatch alarm went off at the Target store in the same shopping center. Officers saw someone on the roof of the Target, and called in firefighters to help them access the roof.

Police searched the roofs of multiple businesses and eventually found the man hiding inside a vent on the roof of the Target. He was arrested without further incident.

Police said the suspect caused a significant amount of damage to the inside of the restaurant and the roof of the Target. They’re still working to confirm his identity.