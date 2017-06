PARKER, Colo. — A local veteran received the gift of a lifetime Monday – the keys to his brand new 100 percent mortgage free home!

Chris Hardesty was injured while serving our country in Afghanistan. He applied for a home through the Military Warrior Support Foundation, a nonprofit charity that provides support and programs for combat wounded heroes and Gold Star families.

The Foundation has teamed with the PGA to recognize our wounded warriors.

Hardesty currently lives in California, but will soon move into his new home in Pueblo as he starts this new chapter.

“[I’m a] First time homeowner, new state, just a whole new life here, trying something new. This is outstanding, I don’t think I could ask for a better gift,” Hardesty said.

The Military Warrior Support Foundation has donated 800 homes in 42 states to wounded veterans.

Their mission is to support combat wounded veterans as they transition out of the military.

