MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The grand opening of the new Kiddie Splash pool and pad at the Manitou Pool and Fitness Center will take place Saturday, July 1.

Parents and kids are invited to check out the fun from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Manitou Pool and Fitness Center located at 202 Manitou Avenue.

Free public swim is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and free refreshments will also be served.

There will also be a drawing for a new smart TV and a special sale offering 30 percent off punchards and passcards from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

