GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and Green Mountain Falls Marshal’s Office invited residents out to The Pantry Saturday for an opportunity to have Coffee with a Cop.

Deputies answered questions and offered tips. They said opening the lines of communication like this really can work.

One deputy said last year, a man upset about getting traffic tickets spoke about law enforcement as enemies, but after he had coffee with a cop, he changed his mind.

“When he left that day, I remember shaking his hand, and he was so grateful that he actually had a conversation one-on-one in an informal setting with a police officer, with a deputy sheriff,” deputy Carlos Gutierrez said. “I think we definitely made an impression on him, so we yes, definitely, have been able to change mentalities.”