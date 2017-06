COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– A U.S. Army Green Beret will not face charges for shooting an intruder inside his garage back in November, according to the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The jury ruled Monday that 35-year-old Michael Joseph Galvin will not face criminally negligent homicide charges for the November 3, 2016 incident in which Galvin shot an intruder three times in the detached garage of his home.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys debated over whether Galvin’s actions were justified under Colorado’s “Make My Day” law, which provides legal protections to homeowners who use deadly force against intruders they fear could harm them.