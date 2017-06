PUEBLO, Colo. — The entertainment lineup for this year’s Colorado State Fair has been announced.

Stage spotlights will shine on a variety of shows including country, classic rock, legendary musicians and up-and-coming stars.

August 25: Gabriel Iglesias

August 31: Gary Allan

September 1: ZZ Top

September 2: Skillet

September 3: Hunter Hayes

Tickets purchases from June 30 to August 24 at 9 p.m. include admission to the Fair. Tickets purchased after August 24 will require the purchase of an additional fair admission ticket.

The Colorado State Fair will be held at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo from Friday, August 25 to Labor Day on September 4.

General admission is $10 for adults 13 and older and $7 for kids ages 5 to 12. Kids 4 and under (when accompanied by an adult) are free.

Senior citizens ages 60 and up and military personnel with ID get a $2 discount daily, and free carnival rides with general fair admission is being offered on Wednesday, August 30.

