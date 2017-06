COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Discover Goodwill of Southern and Western Colorado has received a grant of $165,000 from the Daniels Fund to acquire a commercial-grade iron for its Fresh Start Laundry and social enterprise.

The 24,000-square foot, full-service laundry operation provides jobs for 121 individuals with barriers to employment, and processes 7 million pounds of laundry each year for local businesses, military installations and educational institutions.

“This generous grant from the Daniels Fund will allow Discover Goodwill to expand our service contracts with local organizations and agencies, while increasing operational efficiencies and creating more job opportunities for individuals with disabilities and disadvantages in our community,” said Discover Goodwill President & CEO Karla Grazier.

The Daniels Fund is a private charitable foundation dedicated to making life better for the people of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming through its grants and scholarships programs as well as ethics initiative.