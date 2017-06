DENVER — A Denver man has been found guilty of lying about a combat deployment, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Denver.

The office said Cameo Williams Sr., 34, was found guilty of one count of making a false statement on June 19 after a five-day jury trial.

According to evidence presented in the trial, Williams spent several years claiming to have PTSD from a combat deployment, and was receiving disability compensation from the VA for the disorder. In reality, Williams only served a little more than two years in the Army–and did not spend a single day overseas–before being discharged for misconduct.

Williams told the VA the Army had simply made a mistake in not mentioning his deployment on his discharge paperwork. However, evidence presented at the trial showed he had never received combat pay in his Army career, and had never had the necessary medical screenings and immunizations required for a deployment.

In fact, medical records showed Williams went to doctor’s appointments in Washington state during the time he claimed to have been deployed.

Two soldiers from Williams’ unit testified that no one from the unit had deployed during the time Williams said he was overseas.

Williams faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.