COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A local dance school took to America the Beautiful Park Saturday afternoon to bring awareness to water issues across the globe.

Accompanied by drummers and a vocalist, Ormao Dance Company performed a piece near the water sculpture in the park, using the power of movement to draw attention to the issue of providing clean, accessible, free water for all.

“We come upon this global water dance and I felt that I needed to be part of it, because it is worldwide,” water protector David Redowl said. “Without water, you don’t live. Water is life. Mni Wiconi, as we say. Water is life.”

People in more than 100 locations across the country joined together Saturday to dance for water.