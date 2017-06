TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — A quarter-acre fire is burning west of Rampart Range Road near Mountain Deception on Monday, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The fire, which was reported around noon, is zero percent contained.

Right now no structures are threatened.

The cause is under investigation, but wind is a hazard to the fire fueled by mixed conifer and grass, according to the Forest Service.

This is a developing story.