COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs School District 11 teacher just received a major award.

Christy Howard, a teacher at Steele Elementary, has been named the 2017 STATE History Teacher of the Year, D11 announced Monday.

Howard received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Northern Colorado in 1992 and completed her Master’s in Fine Arts degree from Colorado College in 2014.

D11 said the following about Howard upon announcing her award:

Christy is not only a passionate teacher of history, but a tireless student as well, constantly educating herself to become a better teacher for her students. Her depth and breadth of knowledge and experience is utilized throughout her first grade curriculum. History becomes a multi-disciplinary topic as she seamlessly weaves its heroes and stories into reading, writing, math, and art lessons within her classroom. Christy’s classroom is a magical place where students, parents, and staff are actively engaged in the history around them. She creates an atmosphere of excitement and adventure, empowering her students to appreciate and understand more deeply our diverse history and the people who are a part of it. In this way she installs in her students and everyone around her the same attitude of life-long learning that she possesses.”

The award is presented annually by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, and highlights the importance of history education by honoring exceptional American history teachers from elementary school through high school.

The award honors one K-12 teacher from each state, the District of Columbia, Department of Defense schools, and US territories.

In addition to a $1,000 honorarium and an award ceremony, Steele Elementary’s school library will receive a core archive of American history books and Gilder Lehrman educational materials

Additionally, Howard will also receive an invitation to a 2018 Gilder Lehrman Teacher Seminar, a weeklong program that offers teachers daily discussions with historians, visits to historic sites, and hands-on work with primary sources.

The National History Teacher of the Year will be selected from the pool of state winners at a ceremony in New York City on November 8.