WASHINGTON, Colo. — All 64 counties in Colorado are receiving a total $36.6 million in Payments in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) funding for 2017, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke announced Monday.

The PILT payments are Colorado’s share of the record $464.6 million distributed to 1,900 local governments around the country this year – the largest amount ever allocated in PILT program’s 40-year history.

Of the $36.6 million, El Paso County will receive $202,259 for a total 100,648 acres, according to officials.

PILT are Federal payments to local governments that help offset losses in property taxes due to non-taxable Federal lands within their boundaries.

The payments are made annually for tax-exempt federal lands administered by the Bureau of Land Management, the National Park Service, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (all agencies of the Interior Department), the U.S. Forest Service (part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture), and for federal water projects and some military installations.

Using a formula provided by statute, the annual PILT payments to local governments are computed based on the number of acres of federal land within each county or jurisdiction and the population of that county or jurisdiction.

The Interior Department collects more than $8.8 billion in revenue annually from commercial activities on public lands, such as oil and gas leasing, livestock grazing and timber harvesting. A portion of these revenues is shared with states and counties. The balance is deposited in the U.S. Treasury, which in turn pays for a broad array of federal activities, including PILT funding to counties.