CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Construction crews broke ground Monday on the mixed use development Riverwalk at Castle Rock!

The Riverwalk will border Festival Park and will include 228 apartments, 10,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space and 30,000 square feet of office space, according to KDVR.

Officials say the first phase is scheduled to be completed in fall 2018 with the full project completed later that year.

The project is spearheaded by Colorado-based Confluence Companies.