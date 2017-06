COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Throughout this week, crews will be working on storm drains and wall work on Woodmen Road, going from East of Academy Blvd. to Lexington Drive.

East and westbound traffic will be shifted to the north and south sides of the road.

This construction will be going on from Monday June 26 to Friday June 30, from 9am to 4pm each day.

In addition, I-25 northbound between Nevada and Tejon Street will be closed Sunday and Monday from 9pm to 5am.

I-25 southbound between Bijou and Nevada Ave. will be closed Tuesday night through Friday morning from 9pm to 5am.