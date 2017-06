COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after a person was hit by a train and killed in Colorado Springs.

It happened around 11 AM Sunday on the train tracks near Bijou Street and I-25.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman dead after apparently being struck by a south-bound train.

According to Police, The Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) train attempted to stop and alert the woman on the tracks, but the train could not stop in time.

The incident remains under investigation.