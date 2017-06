CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — The 86th annual Donkey Derby Days is underway in Cripple Creek.

Live music awoke the crowds early Saturday, just ahead of Bennett Avenue turning into a race track for specially-trained donkeys.

“This pays for all their vet care, their hoof care, their shots and their feed throughout the year,” said Steve Kitzman, Director of Marketing and Events for the City of Cripple Creek.

The donkeys don’t just race they also give kids and citizens rides, which all continues until 5 PM Sunday.

Donkey Derby Days has exciting events for everyone; like food and craft vendors, a bounce house and even baby donkeys to check out.