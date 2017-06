COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A motorcycle officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department is in serious but stable condition after he crashed while supporting Vice President Mike Pence in a motorcade.

According to CSPD, it happened just before 8:00 a.m. Saturday, June 24 on Highway 24 at Martin Luther King Jr. Bypass near Circle Drive.

Police say the officer lost control of the patrol motorcycle. The crash is being called an accident.

Several lanes were shut down in the area but are now back open.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 News Right Now for the latest.