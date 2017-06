COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help identifying a suspect in connection with a May robbery at a 7-Eleven in Colorado Springs.

Authorities say it happened Tuesday, May 2 around 4:15 a.m. at the 7-Eleven located at 1475 B Street.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect asked the victim for cigarettes and pulled out a black handgun and a magazine from the pocket of his sweatshirt. The suspect then pointed his gun at the victim but did not fire.

The victim gave the suspect money and he fled on foot toward Lashelle Way, according to authorities.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s with a medium build. A light-colored bandana was covering his face and he was wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, a white belt hanging down in front of his jeans, and black and white Adidas sneakers.

If you recognize the suspect, contact Deputy Stephanie Criss at StephanieCriss@elpasoco.com or call the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at 719-390-5555.