COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Calling them a corner stone for American families, Vice President Mike Pence arrived in Colorado Springs Friday morning to speak at Focus on the Family’s 40th anniversary.

Pence touched on a number of issues, including health care and Planned Parenthood.

“A force in American families, a force for good for the past 40 years,” said Pence.

Pence spoke to a crowd of 1,600 Friday morning.

“Millions of families, like mine, are indebted to your work,” said Pence.

He told those in the crowd they have support from President Trump himself.

“I promise you, Focus on the Family, you have an unwavering ally in President Donald Trump,” said Pence.

He also discussed including protecting religious freedoms and repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act.

“As the President reminded the nation yesterday, Obamacare is dead, Obamacare is collapsing, and Obamacare must go.”

Another moment that brought the crowd to their feet was when Pence mentioned defunding Planned Parenthood.

“When we repeal and replace Obamacare, we’re going to defund Planned Parenthood once and for all,” he said.

Those who attended his speech say they’re optimistic about Focus on the Family’s next 40 years.

“He said it best, he said what a great start for the first 40 and what great significant work that they’ll do in the years and decades to come,” said Jordan Olivero, an attendee.