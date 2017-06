COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Several protesters took to the streets during Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to the Springs Friday, yelling several chants and lining up in the dozens.

All demonstrators were kept a safe distance away from where Pence was speaking, with police and several guards keeping them across the street.

One protester FOX21 spoke with says it’s time for women to take a stronger stance.

“The government is suppressing, doing their best to suppress free speech and they’re doing their best to suppress women’s choices, they want to remake the world in their own mental image and I’m against that,” said Nancy Stilwagen.

The area where Pence was talking was also blocked off to the public.

No one was let inside or out until after Pence left.