COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Thousands of bikers are racing to Pikes Peak International Raceway (PPIR) for the first year of this event.

It’s Pikes Peak Bike Week and the event is not only about cool motorcycles and good music, it’s also about supporting a different cause everyday.

Bob Boileau is the president of PPIR and his wife Kim has Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Bob has chosen to donate a portion of the beverage sales of Saturday’s event to MS research.

At age 22, Kim Boileau was having complications with her vision. After multiple doctors’ visits, she went in for an MRI and was worried it could be cancer.

“He called me with the results and said ‘Kim it’s not a brain tumor but you definitely have MS, and I said oh thank god it’s not a brain tumor I just have MS,” said Boileau.

Boileau participated in a Miss Colorado Pageant and raced formula cars. Now she has to use canes to get around, but it certainly hasn’t slowed her down.

“I’m still doing it,” said Boileau “I’m not going to stop trying to do things because that’s just who I am.”

Boileau said it’s important to her to be able to take part in raising money for the disease she’s been fighting for almost three decades.

“I don’t know if there will be a cure in my lifetime I hope so, but so much research needs to be done to find this cure,” Boileau said.

Kim says she tries to stay positive but has a message to those fighting their own battles.

“Life is still wonderful is so many ways,” Boileau said. “We just have to keep on keeping on.”

Lynyrd Skynyrd is the headliner band playing on Saturday. There will also be a guitar up for auction that has been autographed by all the bands playing that day.

All the proceeds from the guitar will also support the MS cause.

>> Click here for more information and a schedule of the event.