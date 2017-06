CAÑON CITY, Colo. — A suspect who authorities were going to arrest Friday for unlawful sexual contact has died, according to Cañon City police.

On June 23, authorities with a search warrant went to a home located at 714 Grand Avenue to arrest 77-year-old Donald Ready.

Ready had an arrest warrant charging him with criminal attempt, second degree kidnapping, solicitation for prostitution, stalking, unlawful sexual contact with a child, and harassment, according to authorities.

When officers knocked on the door and announced their presence, they heard a single gunshot come from inside the home.

Officers forced their way into the home and found Ready dead from what appeared to be a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to officials.

Officers and investigators are at the scene and police say the associated case involving Ready as a suspect in the allegations is still under investigation.