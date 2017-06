BARSTOW, Calif. — A man proclaiming to be “Mad Max” was arrested Thursday night after authorities found illegal weapons including a sawed-off shotgun, officials said.

Thirty-nine-year-old Jack Lee Ernest had several weapons, including brass knuckles, two knives, and the shotgun, according to San Bernardino County sheriff’s Barstow station officials.

A deputy noticed someone riding a four-wheeler in the area at a late hour, according to the San Bernardino Sun. The deputy tried to pull the rider over, later identified as Ernest.

Authorities say Ernest tried to get away but he was eventually pulled over and detained.

Ernest claimed he was Mad Max, a character from the fantasy science-fiction film about a post-apocalyptic world in which gangs of heavily armed scavengers engage in car to car battles.

Ernest was arrested on suspicion of illegal weapons and was booked into the Barstow Jail. His four-wheeler was towed.