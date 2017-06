PUEBLO, Colo. — Health officials are advising consumers who recently purchased Par’s Natural Foods Green Chili Sauce to be cautious if consuming due to possible botulism contamination.

The Green Chili Sauce is a product of Pueblo-based company Par’s Natural Foods, LLC, and was sold in 16-ounce and 32-ounce glass jars. The alert applies to all jars with all “best by” dates, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

The products were sold and distributed nationwide to major retailers including Sprouts Farmers Market, Whole Foods Market and Natural Grocers.

At this time there have been no reported illnesses.

CDPHE says this is not a recall.

>> Click here for more information.