COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Fan Fest happened in downtown Colorado Springs Friday night.

It was an event where people could preview the race cars and motorcycles that will be competing in this year’s Hill Climb.

The Race to the Clouds is a 12.42-mile race with 156 turns, and competitors climb almost 5,000 feet.

When the race first began in 1916, the winning time was just over 20 minutes. Last year in 2016, the winning time was around 9 minutes.

Tickets to see the Race to the Clouds will be available until 10 a.m. Sunday.

If you can’t watch in person, there will also be a livestream of the day’s events.