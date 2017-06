FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A body found floating in a lake at City Park was identified Friday and the death is being treated as suspicious, the Fort Collins Police Department said.

According to the Larimer County Coroner’s Office, 23-year-old Heather “Helena” Hoffman of Fort Collins was found in Sheldon Lake Wednesday night.

Hoffman worked at the McDonald’s at West Elizabeth Street and City Park Avenue. She was last seen leaving work around 1 a.m. Wednesday when her shift ended, according to authorities.

The cause and manner of death are still pending.

