DENVER, Colo. — There’s a new animal to see at the Denver Zoo!

Visitors can now see baby tapir calf Umi enjoying the outdoors.

Umi was born May 6 and stayed away from the public until she learned to swim and was comfortable hearing outside.

Tapirs are most closely related to horses and rhinos and are similar in build to pigs but significantly larger.

She is the only the third birth of her endangered species at the zoo.

There are less than 2,000 tapirs left in the wild.