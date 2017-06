COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — You’re invited to join the Colorado Springs Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office for Coffee With a Cop this weekend!

The weekend event will be this Saturday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to noon at Starbucks located at 2130 Southgate Road, Suite #101.

These open discussions have been happening since January 2016. They give the community a chance to discuss issues around town.