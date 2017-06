Two men got a major surprise as they were driving through west Texas.

A long bull snake came out from the hood of the truck and somehow the reptile hung on for part of the ride.

The driver admits he’s afraid of snakes – just listen to his reaction when the snake tries to slither back under the hood!

The passenger was the one capturing this on his camera, and had a few laughs at his friend’s uneasiness.

The snake finally lost its grip and fell from under the truck’s hood.