PUEBLO, Colo. — Black Hills Energy has released some summer energy savings and safety tips as summer kicks into full gear.

Here are the Top 5 Tips for Summer Energy Savings:

To adjust the thermostat manually, lower the setting a few degrees at a time rather than all at once. It’s more economical – and comfortable – to raise the thermostat setting rather than turn off the air conditioner.

For natural ventilation, turn off your cooling system and open your windows when it’s cooler at night. During the day, keep blinds, shades and drapes closed during the hottest part of the day. Shut your windows during the hottest hours of the day.

Planting trees or shrubs that provide shade for your air conditioning unit can increase efficiency by up to 10 percent.

Do not place lamps or television sets near your thermostat. The thermostat senses heat from appliances, and that might cause the A/C to run longer than necessary.

Safety: Plan ahead during days while you’ll be away. Don’t forget to close your windows during hot summer days, and consider a programmable thermostat to ensure your home is at a safer, cool temperature when you return. This is especially important for households with pets, infants or elderly family members.

Additionally, residents who plan on going away for vacation are advised to do the following to help conserve energy:

Turn off your electric water heater

Raise the temperature of your refrigerator to 42 to 45 degrees

Put security lights on a timer

Turn off the air conditioning