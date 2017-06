EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Seeing some smoke and/or haze around El Paso County?

All of what you see is moving through Colorado from the Brian Head Fire in Utah. That fire started Saturday and is now covering around 8,000 acres.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday afternoon there are currently no active fires in El Paso County.

Those with breathing issues area advised to stay indoors and close all windows.

Here's another view of the extensive smoke from @CIRA_CSU's Geocolor product pic.twitter.com/AxKRsSSqOi — Dan Lindsey (@DanLindsey77) June 22, 2017