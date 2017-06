COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police arrested a shooting suspect along with several others in a stolen car Thursday.

According to authorities, an officer saw one car chasing another east on Monterey Road and found the victims in the parking lot of the El Vecino apartments a short while later.

An investigation determined the suspect fired two shots at a victim in the parking lot after she got out of her car.

Police say the suspect then fled the area but authorities were able to locate the suspect car in the 2800 block of W. Bijou Street around 1 p.m.

Police arrested one person in the car for attempted murder, illegal weapons and drugs.

Additionally, three other people not involved in the earlier shooting were arrested for drug possession, according to authorities.

Officers located the shooter a few hours later and took him into custody.

Those arrested have been identified as Steven A. Torres, Richard Torres, Charles Owens, James Adamson, Cameo Styrone and Amber Ivy.