COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs folks are protesting the proposed American Health Care Act.

The Arc Pikes Peak Region, a nonprofit that supports people with developmental and intellectual disabilities, led the rally downtown Thursday.

The nonprofit said the proposed $880 billion in cuts will impact more than 85,000 Coloradans with disabilities.

It’s one of the reasons why several people took to downtown rallying in front of Senator Cory Gardner’s office.

“My kiddos receive Medicaid and if this were cut, I don’t know what I would do to help support them with their healthcare,” said Jaime Harrell, a protester downtown.

If this bill passes, current projections in Colorado show Medicaid spending would be cut by $3.1 billion by 2026, a near 22.5 percent cut in medicaid funding.

“If my family did not receive medicaid to help support those services, I would not be here working, I would be in a completely different place,” said Harrell.

We did reach out to Senator Gardner, but haven’t received any word. However, U.S. Senator Michael Bennet released a video statement.