COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department calls it a game changer when it comes to keeping the community safe.

A new mobile app created by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) allows local bomb squads to track threats.

The app was created about two years ago. CSPD was one of the first agencies to test out the new app.

The ATF is required to maintain data on all explosive and arson-related incidents.

“It really does change the way we do business on a day-to-day basis,” said Sargent Chris Arseneau with CSPD.

It’s a new tool to help keep the community safe.

“It gives us that ability to connect with the rest of our neighbors around our region and around the state immediately,” said Sgt. Arseneau.

It’s called the Mobile Bomb Arson Tracking System, an app that members of the bomb squad and fire investigators can use to report threats from any mobile device.

“When we can get that information real-time, a lot of times it will affect our tactics, our techniques,” explains Sgt. Arseneau.

The ATF, who created the app, says a lot of times the threat comes from another city or even state.

“Many times devices are found in one jurisdiction and the other law enforcement agencies, the neighboring agencies wouldn’t even know about it,” said Tim Kelly, Group Supervisor of the Arson Explosive unit with the ATF.

Springs police say the app will help tremendously in investigations.

“Which makes things move quicker for us, which again makes things safer and definitely more economical for the community,” adds Sgt. Arseneau.

Right now, the app has about 12,000 registered users.