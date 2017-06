COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A construction project that closed Mark Dabling Boulevard since May has finished ahead of schedule.

Mark Dabling Boulevard has been closed to through-traffic between Garden of the Gods Road and S. Rockrimmon Boulevard since May 15 while crews worked to replace two aging culverts under the road.

Mark Dabling will remain a busy construction zone between Garden of the Gods and S. Rockrimmon. Drivers can expect occasional lane closures between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays. Alternate routes are advised.

The project is expected to continue into the fall.

All construction work is weather-dependent.

