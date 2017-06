COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Supreme Court has ruled that a man who blew up his home’s laundry room after brewing hash oil with a butane burner still needed a license to “manufacture” the oil after Colorado legalized marijuana.

The Supreme Court’s decision reversed a district court ruling that dismissed a pot manufacturing criminal charge against Austin Joseph Lente on the basis that he was protected under Colorado’s legalization of recreational marijuana.

The Supreme Court wrote that another state law makes a distinction between the terms “processing” and “manufacturing” marijuana and that extracting hash oil from marijuana is a step above mere processing of marijuana and requires licensing.

