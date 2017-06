COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Project COPE gave more than $900,000 to families who needed help with their utilities bills last year.

COPE stands for Citizen Option to Provide Energy – and it’s a local energy assistance program for anyone who gets behind on their bills.

Unlike other programs, COPE runs all year long and is not income based.

“You can get behind any time of the year, we have customer who are facing medical challenges, children with cancer, maybe a job loss. It’s not always tied into with high usage times, but what’s going on in your life,” said April Speak, the Community Liaison for Project COPE.

COPE is also asking for the Colorado Springs community to donate to the cause so they can help more families this year.

If you need energy assistance you can learn more about COPE on their website and you can apply by calling 2-1-1.