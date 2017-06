FALCON, Colo. — Investigators for Colorado State Patrol are asking any witnesses to a hit-and-run crash that happened June 15 to come forward with any information.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Meridian Road just south of Woodmen Hills Drive. Troopers said a Chevrolet Silverado driven by 32-year-old Chase Linnerud of Peyton was headed northbound when it went off the right side of the road. The SUV hit a 12-year-old girl who was walking northbound in the dirt portion of the shoulder. She was hospitalized with serious injuries, according to troopers.

Linnerud left the scene and went to his home on Curtis Road, where he hit a traffic control sign before barricading himself inside his home. He was later taken into custody.

Linnerud was charged with vehicular assault, DUI, leaving the scene of a crash, and other charges.

Investigators are asking that any witnesses of the vehicle, the crash, driving behaviors, or anything related prior to the crash to please call the Colorado State Patrol at 719-544-2424 and reference case number: 2B171753. You can remain anonymous.